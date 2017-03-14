A Few Mac Apps I use to Stay Focused

Please don’t ask me to hand over my nerd card, but I have a confession…

I didn’t update my iMac to the latest version of macOS until just a few weeks ago.

Honestly, I wasn’t motivated to upgrade because I was doing other stuff. I didn’t want to take an hour out of my work day to upgrade, nor did I want to take an hour out of my evening or weekend.

And, as if that weren’t enough…

I’ve also made some significant changes to a few of the most important software tools I use on a regular basis.

For example: after almost a decade (!) of using OmniFocus, I’m now using Todoist as my task-management app. (I’m not yet sold on Todoist, since it’s only been about two months, but so far I’m liking it.)

It dawned on me recently that I’ve really become set in my ways as it relates to the tools I use for getting the job done. I’ve found a rhythm of work and a set of tools and apps which I can use without friction.

As a result, I can’t remember the last time I felt held back by my workflows or tools. The only thing holding me back is my ability to focus and do interesting work. As such, all that’s left for me to do is make sure I have long hours of uninterrupted time, and then hope I can do something worthwhile during that time.

This is the complete opposite mindset compared to the Pursuit of the Latest and Greatest.

While I’m all for using the best tool for the job, finding the best tool should be secondary to actually using the tools you already have.

A friend of mine recently asked me what bookkeeping software I use to run my business…

She said that she currently has a spreadsheet to manage her budget, but she is always forgetting to reference it. And so she wants to find something better.

My reply was that getting a “better” tool will not fundamentally change her workflow habits. If she forgets to reference her spreadsheet budget, how will a new type of budgeting tool change that mindset and routine?

Of course, this isn’t a hard-and-fast rule (sometimes a workflow is broken because the tool you’re using is so cumbersome you avoid it). But the point is that a new tool is not always the answer to a broken mindset and routine.

The folks at AsianEfficiency have what they call the 3 Times Rule: “If something bothers you 3 times, find and implement a permanent solution for it.”

The aim is to use what works, and use the crap out of it. Run that tool for all you can. Upgrade when you have to, or when there are significant gains to be had. (Though, I will also confess that when the next iPhone comes out, I’ll be upgrading on launch day…)

In light of all this, I was recently at my desk, and I leaned back in my chair and thought for a moment about the handful of apps I use on a regular basis to get the job done.

I figured that there is surely an app or two here that you could get some value from if you were to incorporate it into your own workflow.

Here are 10 apps I use on a regular basis to stay focused.